Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at about $374,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $232,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Generac by 174.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Generac by 1,002.7% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $8,923,700. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $433.15 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.56 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $442.26 and its 200 day moving average is $412.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $505.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.60.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

