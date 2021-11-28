Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 5,507 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS opened at $52.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.32. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $52.68 and a 12-month high of $54.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.048 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

