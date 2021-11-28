Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,332,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,041,000 after buying an additional 1,243,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,590,000 after purchasing an additional 369,387 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Talos Energy by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,531,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,589,000 after purchasing an additional 206,599 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 847,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Talos Energy by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 264,475 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $28,206,337.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Duncan bought 35,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $343,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TALO opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.02.

Several brokerages recently commented on TALO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.