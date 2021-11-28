Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 119,538 Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,538 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Spero Therapeutics were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPRO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPRO shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $15.11 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.04). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.84% and a negative net margin of 454.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 24,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $457,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 397,544 shares of company stock valued at $7,204,152 in the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spero Therapeutics Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

