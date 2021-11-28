Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

NYSEARCA:REMX opened at $120.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.78. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $123.95.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.