Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 1,723 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Alamo Group worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALG. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 303.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $149.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.85 and a 52 week high of $165.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $338.31 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

In other Alamo Group news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total value of $227,591.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $224,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,151 shares of company stock worth $3,580,242. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.