Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Yellowstone Acquisition were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 799,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 247,141 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 73,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 23,869 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ YSAC opened at $10.13 on Friday. Yellowstone Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

