Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 205,896 Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 457.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,896 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.44% of Homology Medicines worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIXX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Homology Medicines by 732.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Homology Medicines by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Homology Medicines by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Homology Medicines by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FIXX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of FIXX stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of -0.56. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 269.33% and a negative return on equity of 44.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Homology Medicines Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

