Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,578 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 827,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 494,235 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 220,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 120,690 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,917,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,886,000 after acquiring an additional 319,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $841,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTAQ stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $11.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

