Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives $60.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.94. 238,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.87. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $54.86.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.