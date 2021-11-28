GoByte Trading Down 14.6% Over Last Week (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. During the last week, GoByte has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One GoByte coin can now be bought for $0.0326 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $312,587.42 and $53.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000029 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000481 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00009516 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

