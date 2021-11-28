Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $323.90.

NYSE GLOB opened at $256.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.55. Globant has a twelve month low of $173.34 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 124.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globant will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 21.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $583,256,000 after buying an additional 478,066 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 100.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 839,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $235,858,000 after buying an additional 420,509 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 417.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,153,000 after buying an additional 405,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,029,525,000 after buying an additional 385,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 647.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,723,000 after buying an additional 354,579 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

