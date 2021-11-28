GlobalFoundries (GFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th. Analysts expect GlobalFoundries to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ GFS opened at $67.29 on Friday. GlobalFoundries has a 1-year low of $44.48 and a 1-year high of $69.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GFS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.50 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.03.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

