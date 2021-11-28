Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 317,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,552 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $15,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 309.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Global X FinTech ETF stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52 week low of $40.63 and a 52 week high of $53.07.

