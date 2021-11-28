Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Update

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 1,850.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of JETMF stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $69.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 23.96. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.17.

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc operates start-up of aircraft, crew, maintenance, insurance, and wet lease US charter airline. It serves the meetings and incentive group, VIP travel, casinos, entertainment industry, and government and academic groups. The company was founded by Edward J. Wegel on September 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

