GeyserCoin Reaches Market Cap of $38,638.29 (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded up 139.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 28th. One GeyserCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeyserCoin has a market cap of $38,638.29 and approximately $5.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded 121.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105,269.55 or 1.94910033 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,628,851 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

