George Weston (WNGRF) and The Competition Critical Review

George Weston (OTCMKTS: WNGRF) is one of 48 public companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare George Weston to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

George Weston has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, George Weston’s competitors have a beta of 0.38, indicating that their average stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

George Weston pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. George Weston pays out 60.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 20.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares George Weston and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio George Weston $40.84 billion $718.88 million 34.92 George Weston Competitors $23.00 billion $442.89 million 8.72

George Weston has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. George Weston is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for George Weston and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score George Weston 0 1 5 0 2.83 George Weston Competitors 1103 2613 2666 82 2.27

George Weston currently has a consensus price target of $154.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.00%. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 18.71%. Given George Weston’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe George Weston is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of George Weston shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares George Weston and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets George Weston 1.18% 9.15% 2.54% George Weston Competitors 1.83% 21.83% 4.68%

Summary

George Weston beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services. The Choice Properties segment pertains to Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Weston foods segment produces baked goods. The company was founded by George Weston in 1882 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

