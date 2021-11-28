Geode Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter valued at $782,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at about $3,615,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Karooooo alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

KARO stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. Karooooo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO).

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.