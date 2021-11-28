Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 12,538 Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) by 20.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,706,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 29.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 7.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 168,138 shares during the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.64. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $16.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLMT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.