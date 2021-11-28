Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LVOX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,137,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LiveVox stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17. LiveVox Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that LiveVox Holding, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LVOX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveVox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

