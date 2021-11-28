Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $351,000 Investment in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 349.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 384.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Shares of WVVI opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $68.20 million, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Willamette Valley Vineyards news, CEO James W. Bernau sold 14,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $182,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James W. Bernau sold 6,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $89,852.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,977 shares of company stock valued at $285,673 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WVVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.