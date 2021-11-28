Geode Capital Management LLC Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) by 56.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,242 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charah Solutions were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Charah Solutions during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Charah Solutions during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Charah Solutions during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Charah Solutions during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Charah Solutions during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $84,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE CHRA opened at $4.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.32. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 115.64% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

