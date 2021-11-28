Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 44,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the second quarter valued at $498,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alzamend Neuro alerts:

ALZN opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $33.55.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Univest Sec assumed coverage on Alzamend Neuro in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alzamend Neuro in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 145,000 shares of Alzamend Neuro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $372,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $414,650 in the last 90 days.

Alzamend Neuro Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.