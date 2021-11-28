GeoCoin Achieves Market Cap of $555,931.29 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $555,931.29 and $4,658.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,728.51 or 0.98585974 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.77 or 0.00350035 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00035126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00047944 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001666 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

