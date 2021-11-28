Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Lifted to Buy at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS GENSF opened at $74.90 on Thursday. Genus has a 1-year low of $57.60 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.93.
Genus Company Profile
