Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Genpact were worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,636,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Genpact by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Genpact by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,950,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,985 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 3,705.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,727,000 after purchasing an additional 594,289 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,952,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on G shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

G stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $52.75.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

