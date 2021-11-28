Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Shares Gap Up to $10.50

Shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $11.00. Genetron shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 2,751 shares.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $955.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Genetron by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 94,209 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Genetron by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 16,831 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genetron during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,853,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genetron by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,127,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,851,000 after acquiring an additional 133,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Genetron by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 723,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,564,000 after acquiring an additional 91,050 shares during the last quarter. 20.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

