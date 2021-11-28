Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Shares Gap Up to $10.50

Shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $11.00. Genetron shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 2,751 shares.
Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a research report on Friday, September 24th.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $955.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.39.
Genetron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTH)
Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.
