General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of General Mills have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company’s focus on the Accelerate strategy has been yielding results. General Mills is committed toward competing effectively; undertaking cost-control moves and pricing initiatives; as well as reshaping portfolio and the organization. Additionally, solid Pet segment sales are a driver for the company. However, General Mills has been battling cost inflation, which hurt its adjusted gross margin in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. In fact, management anticipates total input cost inflation during fiscal 2022 to be 7-8% thanks to supply and demand imbalances, volatile weather and challenges in transportation as well as labor markets. That being said, the company’s saving and pricing efforts are likely to offer respite amid escalated cost inflation.”

Get General Mills alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.82. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $843,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 386,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,704,000 after buying an additional 237,314 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 98,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.