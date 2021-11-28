General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Increased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $5,685,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 170.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 16,770 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 22.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 129,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.91.

GD opened at $193.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $210.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

