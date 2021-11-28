Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Price Target Increased to $202.00 by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its price target increased by Tigress Financial from $198.00 to $202.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.57.

GRMN opened at $139.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.73. Garmin has a one year low of $113.59 and a one year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 74.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 123.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 139.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Garmin by 34.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

