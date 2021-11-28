Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Shares of NYSE GOTU opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -1.25. Gaotu Techedu has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $149.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.01.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $345.73 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 46.71% and a negative return on equity of 108.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Gaotu Techedu will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth about $14,133,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth about $9,213,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth about $8,703,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth about $8,408,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth about $6,761,000. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.