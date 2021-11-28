GamerCoin (GHX) One Day Volume Tops $1.41 Million

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last week, GamerCoin has traded down 11% against the dollar. One GamerCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges. GamerCoin has a total market capitalization of $34.12 million and $1.41 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00062495 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00073721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00099565 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,200.76 or 0.07466237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,765.89 or 0.99115795 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,542,854 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GamerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

