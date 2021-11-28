GAMEE (GMEE) Price Tops $0.41

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 28th. One GAMEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMEE has a total market cap of $51.02 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00062323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00074665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00101319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,058.81 or 0.07447470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,452.34 or 0.99914130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,651,015 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

