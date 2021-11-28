GameCredits Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. GameCredits has a total market cap of $41.85 million and $608,698.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.94 or 0.00355263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000439 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,446,791 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.