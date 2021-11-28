G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:GGGVU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:GGGVU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the October 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GGGVU opened at $10.08 on Friday. G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units in the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,805,000.

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

