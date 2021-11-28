Furucombo Price Tops $0.54 on Exchanges (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. In the last week, Furucombo has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00000989 BTC on major exchanges. Furucombo has a total market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $652,915.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00062308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00074913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00101311 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.21 or 0.07449792 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,431.56 or 0.99946462 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,430,760 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

