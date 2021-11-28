Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Gap Up to $89.40

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $89.40, but opened at $93.09. Fulgent Genetics shares last traded at $99.95, with a volume of 9,373 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.66.

In related news, Director John C. Bolger sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $85,447.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $48,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,645 shares of company stock worth $437,259 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

