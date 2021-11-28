FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,849 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $3,384,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 6,340 shares of company stock valued at $137,436 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FSK opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.05. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.53.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.69%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.46%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.