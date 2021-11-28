Frontier Price Tops $0.94 on Top Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00001669 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. Frontier has a total market cap of $65.42 million and $15.31 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00043241 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008672 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.95 or 0.00237080 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00087141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Frontier

FRONT is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,387,500 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

