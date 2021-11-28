Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.68

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 6701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

Several equities analysts have commented on ULCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontier Group news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 71,862 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $1,177,818.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,978 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,053,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 809.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 38,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

