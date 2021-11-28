Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $30.82 on Friday. Fraport has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $39.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.54.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

