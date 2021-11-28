Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $30.82 on Friday. Fraport has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $39.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.54.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

