Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

NYSE FT opened at $8.19 on Friday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 892,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

