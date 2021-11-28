Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Down 74.4% in November

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the October 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Franklin Universal Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.19. 9,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,765. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.
Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
