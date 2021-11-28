Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Down 74.4% in November

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the October 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Franklin Universal Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.19. 9,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,765. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 16.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

