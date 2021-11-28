Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Street Properties Corp., a real estate investment trust, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in major U.S. markets. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on their top five markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP’s primary real estate operations include property acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and asset management. FSP has also been a cyclical investor in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Greater Boston, Raleigh-Durham, and Greater Washington, DC, and will continue to monitor these markets, as well as other markets, for opportunistic investments. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 714,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 29,536 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter worth about $98,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 36.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 324,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 86,417 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 52.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 123,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 42,177 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

