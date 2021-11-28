Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,604,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461,831 shares during the period. Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF were worth $40,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLCB. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,334,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,060,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,055,000 after buying an additional 98,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 80,162 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 19,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 17,615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLCB opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.43. Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $26.38.

