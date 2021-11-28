Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 156,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,484 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.16% of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF worth $7,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 130,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 36,185 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLTW opened at $44.42 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $46.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.18.

