Foundry Partners LLC Sells 700 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.89% of NVE worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVE by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVE by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of NVE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVE by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVE by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NVE news, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 466 shares of NVE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $33,258.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVEC opened at $71.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $343.24 million, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.15 and a 200-day moving average of $70.42. NVE Co. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $81.42.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.82 million during the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 54.18%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. NVE’s payout ratio is 135.59%.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

