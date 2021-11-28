Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $691,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 35,508.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 124,989 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 331.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 32,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 15.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

KE opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.78. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $30.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $566.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.27). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 3.40%.

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $84,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 169,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $553,770. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

