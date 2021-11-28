Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HBNC. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $2,274,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 300,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 70,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 66,297 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 722.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 45,699 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $765,000. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBNC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $864.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.25. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.02.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $97,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

