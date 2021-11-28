Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,028 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.54% of Myers Industries worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 4,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 105,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYE. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Myers Industries news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.59 per share, for a total transaction of $102,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $20.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $741.81 million, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $200.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 67.50%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

